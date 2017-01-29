 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Serena Williams reaches 'Michael Jordan status' after claiming Aussie Open crown

share

Source:

AAP

Serena Williams says it's crazy to have reached "Jordan status" after becoming the most successful women's player in professional tennis history.

Williams cemented her name in the record books claiming her seventh Aussie Open title and 23rd grand slam singles crown.
Source: Australian Open TV

Williams dedicated her emotional seventh Australian Open triumph to vanquished sister Venus before elevating herself alongside basketball legend Michael Jordan in American sporting folklore last night.

The enduring champion upstaged Venus 6-4 6-4 to land not only an unprecedented seventh title at Melbourne Park but also an open-era record 23rd grand slam singles crown.

And there was no containing her joy.

"I finally made it to Jordan status at 23. Honestly, it's crazy," Williams said after also eclipsing German great Steffi Graf's modern-day mark of 22 grand slam titles and regaining the world No.1 ranking she'd relinquished last September to German star Angelique Kerber.

"I knew coming into this that I had a chance to obviously do that and I don't like talking about records any more. I think that really helps me to be able to relax."

The living legend's landmark triumph also matches American swimmer Michael Phelps' 23 Olympic gold medals and she was quick to praise Venus for her sister's part in her reaching the symbolic number.

"I would really like to take this moment to congratulate Venus. She is an amazing person," Serena said.

"There is no way I would be at 23 without her. There is no way I would be at one without her.

"She is my inspiration, she is the only reason I am standing here today and the only reason that the Williams sisters exist.

"Thank you Venus for inspiring me to be the best player that I could be and inspire me to work hard. Every time you won this week I felt like I got a win too.

Serena won the Aussie Open final in straight sets 6-4,6-4 over her sister Venus Williams.
Source: SKY

"I definitely think she will be standing here next year. I don't like the word 'comeback'. She has never left. She is such a great champion."

Among countless other records, Williams - at 35 years and 125 days - also extended her own record as the oldest woman to win a major in the open era.

Margaret Court fittingly had the best seat in the house, front and centre in the President's Box at Rod Laver Arena, as Williams also drew within one slam of the legendary Australian's record 24 singles majors with a typically ruthless display.

The superstar siblings were clashing for the ninth time in a grand slam final - but first since 2009 - and this was Serena's seventh success in the matches that mattered most.

After breaking Venus's serve in the opening game of the match, Serena banished any suspicions she might go easy on her older sister when she obliterated her racquet after being on the wrong end of a net-cord winner.

The second seed received an automatic code violation for the outburst but swiftly took out her frustrations on Venus with a ferocious forehand return winner the very next point.

To no surprise, Serena steadied to wrap up the opening set with her seventh ace.

With a 20-from-20 record in grand slam finals after taking the first set, Serena had no plans to let up and secured victory in hour and 22 minutes to deny Venus, at 36, her own watershed win - and eighth career major.

Related

00:30
Serena won the Aussie Open final in straight sets 6-4,6-4 over her sister Venus Williams.

Serena Williams claims historical 23rd grand slam, beating sister Venus in thrilling final

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Serena won the Aussie Open final in straight sets 6-4,6-4 over her sister Venus Williams.

Serena Williams claims historical 23rd grand slam, beating sister Venus in thrilling final

00:30
2
Australia defeated New Zealand 57-50 in their opening match of the Quad series in Durban.

Australian Diamonds too good for Silver Ferns in Durban

00:24
3
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

As it happened: England, Blitzbokke and All Blacks Sevens come out as Wellington frontrunners after round robin play

00:30
4
The 17-year-old from Christchurch started the day as an X Games rookie. Now, he is a superpipe silver medallist.

Watch: Rookie Kiwi freeskier goes from late invite to X Games silver medallist with insane superpipe run

00:25
5
The Kiwis topped their pool on day one in Wellington, but had to get past a tough challenge from the USA first.

Watch: Fast hands, fast feet -Tim Mikkelson finishes off stunning team try for All Blacks Sevens

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work.

Concerns for safety of woman missing in Auckland Central

Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday morning leaving her home in central Auckland.


Actress Mischa Barton.

The O.C. star taken to hospital after being drugged at birthday party

Mischa Barton was taken to hospital after she began displaying bizarre behaviour during her birthday party.

00:28
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Shocking moment father and daughter are assaulted in suspected road rage attack in Gold Coast

The father was punched several times until he was unconscious on the road.

01:03
Angela Merkel says the refugee crisis is a global one, not just European, after Trump said the country’s policy of allowing refugees in was a bad move.

UN urges Trump to rethink his policy to halt immigration to the United States

Earlier in the week Trump signed an executive order to suspend the US refugee programme for 120 days.

00:25
The white tiger's taste of freedom didn’t last long, when police caught it in a car park in Monreale, Italy.

Tiger escapes from circus taking to the road in Italy

Monreale Mayor Piero Capizzi says its not known how the tiger escaped from the circus, which is currently performing in the area.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ