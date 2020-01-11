Serena Williams roars into ASB Classic final with dominant straight sets win

Serena Williams has secured her spot in a second final at this year's ASB Classic after steamrolling Amanda Anisimova in this afternoon's singles semi-finals in Auckland.

Williams had already secured a spot in the doubles final alongside Caroline Wozniacki last night but had to get through Anisimova today to book her second title shot.

She needed just 45 minutes.

Williams won the match 6-1 6-1 in a masterclass that Anisimova simply couldn't compete with as the former World No.1's renowned strength and accuracy was on full display.

Williams finished the match with just nine unforced errors while also picking up five aces.