Serena Williams overcomes dodgy serve to reach Aussie Open quarter-finals

Six-times champion Serena Williams found a silver lining to a patchy serving display as she overcame a searching challenge from Czech Barbora Strycova to book her spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.



Second-seeded Williams needed eight set points before finally clinching the opening set with a bizarre miss-hit winner.



The holder of 22 major titles went on to win 7-5 6-4 despite only getting 45 per cent of first serves into play against the 16th-seeded Strycova.



"It was really good for me to win on probably not my best day, which is always good, because sometimes you rely on one shot and if it goes off it's like 'what happens now?," said Williams.



"It was really good for me to almost lose that so I know my other game is going pretty good, too.



"I wasn't serving my greatest today and she was getting a lot of returns in there."



The American has advanced to at least the quarter-finals at the past 10 majors.



The 35-year-old has also reached the quarters 11 times overall at the Australian Open.



She remains on track for a possible ninth major final against her 36-year-old sister Venus, who has also advanced to the last eight without dropping a set.



"Venus is playing really well, she's really putting in a lot of the hard work," said Serena Williams.



"She had a really intense preseason. We trained right next to each other.



"I feel like when you put in the hard work, the results eventually show up."

