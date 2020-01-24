Serena Williams needs to change to win record-equalling 24th grand slam, coach says

Serena Williams needs a change her approach if she wants to win a record-tying 24th grand slam, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Serena Williams. Source: Associated Press

The 38-year-old must "change her strategy" and "face reality" after four lost finals at majors since becoming a mother in 2017, Mouratoglou said in an interview with BBC Sport.

Her coach since 2012, Mouratoglou said Williams still had the fire in her but that some things must change.

"We have to accept the fact that it is not working," Mouratoglou said. "Maybe come back with a different angle, a different strategy and different goals so she can make it.

"We have to face reality, but she is positive that she can make it otherwise she probably wouldn't be on a tennis court anymore. She believes she can make it and I believe it too. She's not that far, but we have to change a few things."

Williams was knocked out in the third round of the Australian Open by China's Wang Qiang, who she had allowed to win just one game in a thrashing at last year’s US Open.

Williams’ solitary title since her return two years ago was at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Her last win at the majors was at the 2017 Australian Open when she was eight months pregnant.

Williams admitted after her Melbourne loss she made "too many errors to be a professional athlete" but also insisted "I definitely do believe (in more major titles) or I wouldn't be on tour."