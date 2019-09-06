Serena Williams marches into US Open final, a chance to claim record equalling 24th Grand Slam

Serena Williams used a strong performance to return to the US Open final and give herself another shot at winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Williams got past a slightly shaky start and quickly took control for a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in their semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

A year ago, Williams lost a controversial and chaotic final in New York to Naomi Osaka.

Williams already owns six US Open titles and 23 major championships in all. That total is a record in the Open era, which began in 1968, when professionals were first allowed to play in Grand Slam tournaments.