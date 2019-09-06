TODAY |

Serena Williams marches into US Open final, a chance to claim record equalling 24th Grand Slam

Associated Press
Serena Williams used a strong performance to return to the US Open final and give herself another shot at winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Williams got past a slightly shaky start and quickly took control for a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in their semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

A year ago, Williams lost a controversial and chaotic final in New York to Naomi Osaka.

Williams already owns six US Open titles and 23 major championships in all. That total is a record in the Open era, which began in 1968, when professionals were first allowed to play in Grand Slam tournaments.

The only player with more is Margaret Court, who won more than half of her 24 trophies against amateur competition.

