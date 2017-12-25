 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Serena Williams to make competitive return in Fed Cup doubles

share

Source:

AAP

Serena Williams is scheduled to make her return to competitive action in Fed Cup doubles as the USA begin their title defence against Holland.

Serena Williams (USA) def Venus Williams (USA)

Serena Williams.

Source: Photosport

According to yesterday's draw, Williams will link up with Lauren Davis to take on Dutch duo Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs in the final match of the World Group first-round clash in North Carolina.

That will be Williams' first competitive outing since winning the 2017 Australian Open final, with the 23-time Grand Slam champion having given birth to daughter Alexis Olympia on September 1.

Williams took part in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi in December and had hoped to make her return to tournament action at last month's Australian Open, only to subsequently withdraw.

Williams is not set to take part in the Fed Cup singles this weekend, with her sister Venus and CoCo Vandeweghe scheduled to play both rubbers, with Richel Hogenkamp and Arantxa Rus doing likewise for Holland.

The nominations for tomorrow's matches could yet change, however.

"I'm ready and really excited that I was chosen to be on the team. I'm really happy but it is definitely the start of a long process," Former world No.1 Serena Williams said in a press conference.

"Physically I feel good and every day I get better and I get stronger, and that's just something I always keep telling myself every day.

The 36-year-old added of her future ambitions: "I have long-term goals obviously, but right now my main goal is just to stay in the moment. It goes unsaid that 25 (grand slam titles) is obviously something I would love, but I hate to limit myself."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The 32-strong contingent were lead into the PyeongChang games by the skier.

'Black does not go with everything' - NZ's Winter Olympics entrance ridiculed by ESPN writer

00:15
2
After his topless display at Rio 2016, Pita Taufatofua followed suit in PyeongChang.

Shirtless Tongan flag bearer braves sub-zero temperatures at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

00:39
3
The rival nations shared one flag in PyeongChang last night.

North and South Korea enter Winter Olympics as one

00:45
4
The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.

'They are actually worried they will lose' - Joseph Parker's trainer says Anthony Joshua afraid of losing to Kiwi

5
Poor crowds marred the first day of the 2018 Brisbane Tens

Brisbane Tens future in doubt after poor crowds on day one

00:10
Brown floodwaters gush into house in Apia, Samoa

Widespread flooding in Samoa as Cyclone Gita leaves its mark

The country has been on alert since a cyclone warning was issued earlier this week for the potential impact of the storm now being called Cyclone Gita.

00:15
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

Brisbane Tens - Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders notch up wins on Day One

Relive all the action from day one of the Brisbane Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

00:57
National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.

Winning 2020 election focus of National's caucus retreat as leadership speculation falls to the wayside

Leader Bill English lashed out at the government's policy of closing charter schools today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 