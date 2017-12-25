Serena Williams to make competitive return in Fed Cup doubles

Serena Williams is scheduled to make her return to competitive action in Fed Cup doubles as the USA begin their title defence against Holland.



Serena Williams. Source: Photosport

According to yesterday's draw, Williams will link up with Lauren Davis to take on Dutch duo Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs in the final match of the World Group first-round clash in North Carolina.



That will be Williams' first competitive outing since winning the 2017 Australian Open final, with the 23-time Grand Slam champion having given birth to daughter Alexis Olympia on September 1.



Williams took part in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi in December and had hoped to make her return to tournament action at last month's Australian Open, only to subsequently withdraw.



Williams is not set to take part in the Fed Cup singles this weekend, with her sister Venus and CoCo Vandeweghe scheduled to play both rubbers, with Richel Hogenkamp and Arantxa Rus doing likewise for Holland.



The nominations for tomorrow's matches could yet change, however.



"I'm ready and really excited that I was chosen to be on the team. I'm really happy but it is definitely the start of a long process," Former world No.1 Serena Williams said in a press conference.



"Physically I feel good and every day I get better and I get stronger, and that's just something I always keep telling myself every day.

