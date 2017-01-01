Serena Williams the main attraction on first day of ASB Classic

 

After all the build up, the ASB Classic finally gets underway this afternoon.

The women's tennis legend will be competing at the Auckland event next year.

Source: 1 NEWS

Starting at 12:30pm, Czech duo Lucie Safarova and Denisa Allertova will face each other in a highly anticipated encounter for the first match of the tournament to take place on centre court.

The afternoon session will be host to some mouth watering clashes, with the standout fixture seeing tournament fifth seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands up against Lauren Davis of the USA at 2:30pm.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner took to the court as she prepares for the Auckland tournament.
Source: 1 NEWS

Rising star Naomi Osaka of Japan will come up against Annika Beck of Germany, also in the afternoon time slot.

The evening session, starting from 6:30pm, holds the match that many of the crowd will be waiting for, with tournament top seed and world number two Serena Williams facing off with Pauline Parmentier of France.

Finally, eighth seed Ana Konjuh of Croatia will be up against Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens at 8:30pm to round out the day.

The anticipated clash between tournament second seed Venus Williams and Kiwi teen sensation Jade Lewis will be played on the second day of the tournament.

The ASB Tennis Arena was sold out, and the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Kaikoura District Council.
Source: 1 NEWS

