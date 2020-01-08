TODAY |

Serena Williams in ominous form as her and Wozniacki crush ASB Classic's top doubles seeds

Source:  1 NEWS

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki continued their happy breeze through the ASB Classic doubles draw with a straight sets demolition of the top seeds.

The American looked in fine form as she won through to the semis at the ASB Classic with Caroline Wozniacki. Source: SKY

The star pairing beat Sweden’s Johanna Larsson and American Caroline Dolehide 6-2 6-1 in 52 minutes at Auckland tonight to reach the semi-finals.

The form of Williams, who hit a number of winners, even impressed her partner.

The retiring Wozniacki said in a post-game interview that she wished she could do some of the things Williams, a 16-time women’s grand slam doubles winner to go with 23 major singles titles, could do.

Williams and Wozniacki will next face the winner of the clash between all-Belgian pairing Kirsten Flipkens Alison Van Uytvanck and American Desirae Krawczyk and German Laura Siegemund.

In the singles, American third seed Amanda Anisimova looked equally clinical with a 6-2 6-4 win over Russia's Daria Kasatkina to reach the quarter-finals.

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki. Source: Photosport

Tennis
