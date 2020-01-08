Serena Williams in ominous form as her and Wozniacki crush ASB Classic's top doubles seeds

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki continued their happy breeze through the ASB Classic doubles draw with a straight sets demolition of the top seeds.

The star pairing beat Sweden’s Johanna Larsson and American Caroline Dolehide 6-2 6-1 in 52 minutes at Auckland tonight to reach the semi-finals.

The form of Williams, who hit a number of winners, even impressed her partner.

The retiring Wozniacki said in a post-game interview that she wished she could do some of the things Williams, a 16-time women’s grand slam doubles winner to go with 23 major singles titles, could do.

Williams and Wozniacki will next face the winner of the clash between all-Belgian pairing Kirsten Flipkens Alison Van Uytvanck and American Desirae Krawczyk and German Laura Siegemund.

In the singles, American third seed Amanda Anisimova looked equally clinical with a 6-2 6-4 win over Russia's Daria Kasatkina to reach the quarter-finals.