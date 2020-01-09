Serena Williams fights back from a set down, seals spot in ASB Classic quarter-final

Serena Williams has shown impressive resolve to advance into the ASB Classic quarter-finals, coming from a set down to defeat Christina McHale in three sets.

On a day that saw fellow tournament drawcard Coco Gauff fall in the round of 16, Williams was out to avoid becoming the latest big name to suffer an upset.

However, her opponent - compatriot McHale - had other ideas, quickly taking a 4-1 lead in the first set.

From there, despite Williams breaking serve to bring the scores back to 4-3, McHale still took the first set, 6-3 for a 1-0 lead.

Down but certainly not out, Williams came roaring back in the second set, outclassing McHale 6-2 to force a decider.

In the third set, where McHale held serve in the first game, Williams did the same. The third set went with serve, until Williams broke in the fifth game to lead 3-2 with her own service game to come.

Another break saw Williams take a 5-2 lead in the decider, giving her the chance to serve for the match. However, McHale would break right back, taking the scores to 5-3 to stay in the hunt for a spot in the quarter-finals.

McHale's fightback would be short lived though, Williams ruthless in response to her missed opportunity, earning three match points against serve.

Williams would need just two, McHale unable to withstand the sheer power of her opponent, advancing to the quarter-finals in three sets.