TODAY |

Serena Williams donates signed dress for Australian bushfire relief effort auction

Source:  AAP

Serena Williams is auctioning a signed dress but the tennis superstar says she wants to do more to aid the Australian bushfire relief.

Serena Williams during the second round of the ASB Classic Source: Photosport

American legend Williams said she feels helpless when she hears about the impact of the fires on a country she has an affinity with and where she will play this month in pursuit of grand slam history.

In the wake of her second-round win at Auckland's ASB Classic, Williams confirmed she had placed a playing dress she wore this week on Trade Me. An early bid of $2000 had been made.

She indicated she was open to other fundraising ideas.

"To me it means the world. I have so many friends in Australia and it's just been really tragic all around," she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Down a set, the 23-time Grand Slam champion rallied to beat compatriot Christina McHale. Source: SKY

"I just keep asking every day to people back home or in Australia, what can I do? Is there anything I can do? It's literally devastating for me and I'm sure a lot of other people feel the same way."

Williams, 38, can secure a record-equalling 24th grand slam title if victorious at the Australian Open in Melbourne for an eighth time.

Meanwhile, Auckland tournament organisers have auctioned a number of centre court seats, with those proceeds also going to the Australian Red Cross.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Steven Adams dives on floor for hustle play in overtime win over Nets before greeting old teammate Kevin Durant
2
Serena Williams donates signed dress for Australian bushfire relief effort auction
3
Crowd jeer after Russian ace loses control, slams racquet into umpire’s chair twice
4
'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics
5
'The best ball I have bowled' declares Afghani sensation after third career hat-trick
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
00:15

Serena Williams fights back from a set down, seals spot in ASB Classic quarter-final

Teen sensation Coco Gauff knocked out of ASB Classic in three-set-thriller
00:14

Serena Williams in ominous form as her and Wozniacki crush ASB Classic's top doubles seeds
02:23

Caroline Wozniacki dishes out vital lessons for top Kiwi pair