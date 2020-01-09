Serena Williams donates signed dress for Australian bushfire relief effort auction

Serena Williams is auctioning a signed dress but the tennis superstar says she wants to do more to aid the Australian bushfire relief.



Serena Williams during the second round of the ASB Classic Source: Photosport

American legend Williams said she feels helpless when she hears about the impact of the fires on a country she has an affinity with and where she will play this month in pursuit of grand slam history.

In the wake of her second-round win at Auckland's ASB Classic, Williams confirmed she had placed a playing dress she wore this week on Trade Me. An early bid of $2000 had been made.



She indicated she was open to other fundraising ideas.



"To me it means the world. I have so many friends in Australia and it's just been really tragic all around," she said.



Your playlist will load after this ad

"I just keep asking every day to people back home or in Australia, what can I do? Is there anything I can do? It's literally devastating for me and I'm sure a lot of other people feel the same way."



Williams, 38, can secure a record-equalling 24th grand slam title if victorious at the Australian Open in Melbourne for an eighth time.

