Serena Williams to donate ASB Classic prize money to Australian bushfire aid

Serena Williams has her first WTA title as a mother but used her victorious moment to send a message of support to those in Australia suffering from the bushfires.

Williams responded to early pressure before blowing away Jess Pegula 6-3 6-4 in New Zealand, winning in one hour and 35 minutes.

Shortly after the match, she revealed she will donate her entire prizemoney cheque of US$43,000 to the Australian bush fire appeal.

"I've been playing in Australia for over 20 years and it's been really hard for me to watch all the news and everything that has been happening with all the fires," she said.

"Over a billion animals and people that have lost their homes. So much has happened, so I decided at the beginning of the tournament in every match I played I'd donate a dress and I'd also donate all my prizemoney for a great cause."

The 38-year-old was broken in the first game of the match and was a frustrated figure until she found her feet against the plucky world No.82, who reached the final with the semi-final scalp of Caroline Wozniacki.



Showing her trademark fortitude, Williams bludgeoned her way to the first set in 49 minutes, rattling off the final five games of the set with a succession of winners and fist pumps.



Williams took an early break in the second set, with the 25-year-old Pegula clinging to tight holds of serve that kept her alive.



Pegula dug deep to save three championship points before Williams duly served out for the tournament, throwing her hands in the air before almost collapsing onto the court.



"I've been waiting two years for this moment," Williams said, who returned to the tour in March 2018.



"It feels good. It's been a long time. You can see the relief on my face."



While the 73rd title of Williams' career is unlikely to feature in any career highlights, it is undoubtedly significant.



In defeating Pegula, Williams put to bed a five-final losing streak since her last title, the 2017 Australian Open.



That run includes four defeats in grand slam finals - twice at Wimbledon and the US Open.



The New Zealand win also means, for the first time, the 23-time major winner will arrive at Melbourne Park with a title already in the bag for the year.



And for the first time, included in the audience to watch her lift a trophy was her two-year old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

"I'm a little biased but she's so cute," Williams said.



Given her hardcourt form and record at Melbourne Park, where she is a seven-time champion, Williams might never get a better opportunity to win a coveted 24th grand slam than this month.



Another major for the legendary American would see her match the record held by Australian great Margaret Court.



Williams' successful week in Auckland also included a 43-minute beatdown of world No.25 Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals, and defeats of top-100 players Laura Siegemund, Christina McHale and Camila Giorgi.

