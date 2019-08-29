TODAY |

Serena Williams destroys US Open quarter-final opponent in just 44 minutes

Associated Press
Serena Williams was not troubled one bit by the right ankle she rolled in her previous match. Didn't get much resistance from her opponent, either.

Looking as dominant as can be, Williams moved just fine and powered her way into the US Open semifinals by overwhelming 18th-seeded Wang Qiang of China 6-1, 6-0 in a mere 44 minutes this afternoon to move closer to a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy.

Williams had rolled her ankle during her fourth-round match but never showed any signs that it was an issue.

"Physically, I'm feeling great," Williams said, "and more than anything, I'm having fun every time I come out here."

Why shouldn't she? When she plays like this, it's hard to imagine anyone else ending up with the championship Sunday.

Williams grabbed the first five games in about 15 minutes. Then, after dropping one game, Williams collected the next 11 points in a row and every remaining game.

Just one indication of how lopsided this was: Williams finished with 25 winners to zero for Wang, who was playing in her first major quarterfinal. One other: The total points were 50-15.

Williams collected her 100th match win at Flushing Meadows, where she is a six-time champion.

"From when I first started here ... I never thought that I would get to 100. Didn't even cross my mind I would still be out here," said Williams who turns 38 later this month. "But I love what I do."

The American will face No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine for a berth in the final. Svitolina eliminated 16th-seeded Johanna Konta of Britain 6-4, 6-4 earlier today.

"She's had a great year, as well," Williams said. "I feel like she wants to go one further this time, so I have to be able to come out again and play really well."

