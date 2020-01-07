Serena Williams cruises to straight sets win in opening round of ASB Classic

Serena Williams has coasted to a straight sets victory this afternoon in the opening round of the ASB Classic with neither the wind or Camila Giorgi giving her much trouble.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Williams wrapped up her match on centre court 6-3 6-2 in just under 70 minutes to advance to the second round.

The 38-year-old was in control for most of the match, capitalising on her power on numerous rallies as the Italian qualifier struggled to keep up with the pace.

Williams broke serve in the first set after forcing a deuce while ahead 4-3 in sets, scoring the vital break point she needed with a well-placed backhand that Giorgi didn't even attempt to get to.

From there, Williams served for the set and converted immediately without wasting any of the three set points she earned.

Williams was even more dominant in the second set, breaking Giorgi's serve twice as she marched towards victory.

The Italian showed some fight at the end though, forcing a deuce in the final set with Williams serving but the former world no.1 showed her class by closing out the match with a 183kmp/h ace - her eighth of the contest.