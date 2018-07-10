 

Tennis


Serena Williams cruises into Wimbledon quarter-finals after straight sets win over Russian rival

Williams defeated Arantxa Rus 7-5, 6-3 and will now face Camila Giorgi of Italy.
00:30
1
Serena Williams cruises into Wimbledon quarter-finals

00:27
2
The Hurricanes star said Ioane thought he had dived on him as he tried to stop the Blues midfielder from scoring.

'Got no beef!' Jordie Barrett laughs off sledge from All Blacks teammate Rieko Ioane during Super clash

3
Riders of the BMC Racing Team celebrate after winning the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time trial over 35.5 kilometers (22 miles) with start and finish in Cholet, France, Monday, July 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena )

Kiwi cyclist Patrick Bevin celebrates BMC team win at Tour de France

00:30
4
It has been seven long years since the world No.1 has reached the final eight in London.

Rafael Nadal joins Roger Federer in Wimbledon quarter-finals

5
Auckland's Head Coach Wayne Pivac. ITM Cup rugby union match, Auckland v Waikato at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 8th September 2012. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / photosport.co.nz

Kiwi Wayne Pivac to replace Warren Gatland as Wales rugby coach after 2019 World Cup

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Military personnels, rescue workers and volunteers head out from Tham Luang Nang Non cave after ambulances transported a group of boys rescued from the cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

Thai cave rescue latest: Eight boys now 'safe and conscious' in hospital after four more rescued overnight

Eight of the 13 trapped people — a total of 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach — have now been rescued.

08:27
More and more Kiwis are opting to volunteer as part of their OE – but one woman found her experience with orangutans disheartening.

When volun-tourism isn't all it's cracked up to be' - 'It was pretty much a zoo'

More and more Kiwis are opting to volunteer as part of their OE - but one woman found her experience with orangutans disheartening.

07:44
Marae sat down and talked to the Once Were Warriors author.

'What have I got to say to my critics? Nothing' – author Alan Duff on tough upbringing, writing Once Were Warriors, and clashing with a cameraman

Mr Duff told TVNZ1's Marae that after writing Once Were Warriors, he woke up and told his wife "I think I've made history".


02:13
Anthony and Phil Butler have been working on their revolutionary 3D molecular scanner since 2005, which produces extraordinary colour images.

Christchurch father and son developing 3D scanner that could save millions

The machine produces images with more data than MRI or CT scans.

01:34
Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously hurt.

'My son didn't deserve to die like that' - mother's desperate plea for help finding her son's killer following Hamilton shooting

Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously injured.