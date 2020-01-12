Serena Williams coy on returning to Auckland in 2021 to defend ASB Classic title

Serena Williams may have won her first title as a mother yesterday when she won the ASB Classic singles title but the superstar is playing down whether or not she'll return to Auckland in 2021 to defend her crown.

Williams beat fellow American Jess Pegula 6-3 6-4 yesterday to win her first title in three years.

The 38-year-old truly lived up to her potential as the tournament's main drawcard after she reached the doubles final as well alongside fellow former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki - a stark contrast to her first Auckland visit in 2017 when she made an early exit.

But when Williams was asked if she'll make a third trip to Auckland next year, the 23-time Grand Slam champion remained coy.

"I'm taking it a day at a time," Williams said.

"I had a really good time here. I think it's up to Karl (Budge, tournament director) to talk me into coming back."

Williams now heads to Australia in search of her elusive 24th major title having not won a Grand Slam since beating sister Venus in the 2017 Australian Open final.

She has featured in four finals since then - twice at Wimbledon and twice at the US Open - but has lost all four in straight sets to different opponents.

But after yesterday's win, Williams is headed to Australia with some confidence.

"It's pretty satisfying just to get a win in the finals," she said.

"So I think that was really important for me and I just want to build on it.