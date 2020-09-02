TODAY |

Serena Williams continues quest for 24th Grand Slam with first round US Open win

Source:  Associated Press

Serena Williams began her latest attempt to win a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy by beating Kristie Ahn in the first round at the US Open.

Serena Williams top taps rackets with Kristie Ahn. Source: Associated Press

The two Americans split the first 10 games before Williams pulled away to win 7-5, 6-3. The victory was her 102nd at the tournament, breaking the tie she held with Chris Evert for the most by a woman in the Open era.

Williams hit 13 aces and lost only six points on her first serve.

Williams, who turns 39 this month, has won the tournament six times and has been runner-up each of the past two years. She's seeded No. 3 and hoping to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

