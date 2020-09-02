Serena Williams continues quest for 24th Grand Slam with first round US Open win

Serena Williams began her latest attempt to win a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy by beating Kristie Ahn in the first round at the US Open.

Serena Williams top taps rackets with Kristie Ahn. Source: Associated Press

The two Americans split the first 10 games before Williams pulled away to win 7-5, 6-3. The victory was her 102nd at the tournament, breaking the tie she held with Chris Evert for the most by a woman in the Open era.

Williams hit 13 aces and lost only six points on her first serve.