Serena Williams' conqueror ousted by Latvian at ASB Classic

Rising Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko has powered her way into the semi-finals of the ASB Classic, overcoming giant-killer Madison Brengle 7-5, 6-3.
The victory ends the fairy-tale run of the American, who caused shockwaves less than 24 hours earlier with her dramatic win over No. 1 seed Serena Williams.
Brengle looked like she was in the mood for another upset as she raced to an early 3-0 lead over the No. 7 seed.
But the 19-year-old clawed her way back into the set with a series of thunderous forehands, eventually overpowering Brengle to claim the opener 7-5.
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko serves during her quarter-final match at the ASB Classic
Source: Photosport
With conditions far more favourable than they were yesterday on Centre Court, the American struggled to deal with the pace coming off the racket of the 19-year-old, who charged ahead in the second set.
Brengle tried in vain to stage a comeback, but Ostapenko held her nerve to serve out the match in just under 90 minutes.
Madison Brengle hits a forehand during her quarter-final match against Jelena Ostapenko at the ASB Classic
Source: Photosport
The victory marks the Latvian's best result in Auckland, with her only previous appearance being a second round finish last year.
The World No. 44 is the second highest player left in the tournament behind 19th-ranked Caroline Wozniacki.
Ostapenko next faces Lauren Davis, another unseeded American, in the semi-finals on Friday.
