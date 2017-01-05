Serena Williams' conqueror ousted by Latvian at ASB Classic

Rising Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko has powered her way into the semi-finals of the ASB Classic, overcoming giant-killer Madison Brengle 7-5, 6-3.

The victory ends the fairy-tale run of the American, who caused shockwaves less than 24 hours earlier with her dramatic win over No. 1 seed Serena Williams.

Brengle looked like she was in the mood for another upset as she raced to an early 3-0 lead over the No. 7 seed.

But the 19-year-old clawed her way back into the set with a series of thunderous forehands, eventually overpowering Brengle to claim the opener 7-5.

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko serves during her quarter-final match at the ASB Classic Source: Photosport

With conditions far more favourable than they were yesterday on Centre Court, the American struggled to deal with the pace coming off the racket of the 19-year-old, who charged ahead in the second set.

Brengle tried in vain to stage a comeback, but Ostapenko held her nerve to serve out the match in just under 90 minutes.

Madison Brengle hits a forehand during her quarter-final match against Jelena Ostapenko at the ASB Classic Source: Photosport

The victory marks the Latvian's best result in Auckland, with her only previous appearance being a second round finish last year.

The World No. 44 is the second highest player left in the tournament behind 19th-ranked Caroline Wozniacki.