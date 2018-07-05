 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Serena Williams to compete in two warm-up events before setting sights on US Open

Associated Press
Topics
Tennis

Serena Williams will play in the Rogers Cup next month at Montreal after she competes in next week's new Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, is returning to the Bay Area for what is the former Stanford WTA stop that moved to San Jose State University for the first time. The event runs from July 30 to August 5.

Rogers Cup tournament officials announced that Williams received a wild card into that event, which begins August 3.

Her ranking jumped from No. 181 to No. 28 after her run at Wimbledon. The 36-year-old has played in four tournaments this year after giving birth last year.

The Rogers Cup is a tuneup for the US Open. Williams last played it in 2014, when she reached the semifinals. She won the event three times when it was played in Toronto.

Following her loss in the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber, Williams said she had proven to herself that she could still compete to win Grand Slams.

Her next Grand Slam title would tie her with Margaret Court for the most with 24. She already has the most major trophies in the professional era.

Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova during their women's singles match, on the third day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2018. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
Sir Ben Ainslie's Team UK are the first to launch a prototype but the Kiwis are taking a different tack.

Sailing world reacts to first footage of foiling monohull testing for America’s Cup
2

Warriors' war with officials hits new low with under-fire ref assigned to their 'lower-profile match' by NRL
3

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
4

Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup
5

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
1 NEWS

Michael Venus 'hungry and ready to go again' after Wimbledon final defeat
1 NEWS

Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge to watch Serena Williams in Wimbledon final
1 NEWS

'It's long overdue' - Isner, Anderson plead for Wimbledon tiebreaker after marathon semi-final
1 NEWS

'It's such a great feeling' - Kim Clijsters backs new-mum Serena Williams to take out Wimbledon
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:31
On Monday Jeff Angell's relation was pulled over and arrested in Whakatane, her five children were also in the car.

Anger after five kids allegedly left in car for hours during their mum's arrest - 'I wouldn't leave my dogs like that'

Anti-abortion protest delivers thousands of baby booties to Parliament

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

New law sees victims of domestic violence given 10 days paid leave from work

Watch: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament