Serena Williams comes from behind in third set to make US Open quarterfinals

Serena Williams is into the quarterfinals at the US Open for a 12th consecutive appearance.

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships Source: Associated Press

It wasn’t easy, though.

Williams needed to come from behind in the third set before taking another step closer to Grand Slam title No. 24 by edging Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 today.

This was a rematch from less than two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open. That one was won by Sakkari, also in three sets, when Williams dealt with leg cramps and faded down the stretch.

This time, Williams was two points from victory at 6-all in the tiebreaker but dropped the next two points and the set. Then she trailed 2-0 in the third before turning things around.

Williams, who turns 39 in less than three weeks, will face an unseeded opponent — either Alize Cornet or Tsvetana Pironkova — for a semifinal berth.