TODAY |

Serena Williams comes from behind in third set to make US Open quarterfinals

Source:  Associated Press

Serena Williams is into the quarterfinals at the US Open for a 12th consecutive appearance.

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships Source: Associated Press

It wasn’t easy, though.

Williams needed to come from behind in the third set before taking another step closer to Grand Slam title No. 24 by edging Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 today.

This was a rematch from less than two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open. That one was won by Sakkari, also in three sets, when Williams dealt with leg cramps and faded down the stretch.

READ MORE
Watch: Novak Djokovic sensationally kicked out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

This time, Williams was two points from victory at 6-all in the tiebreaker but dropped the next two points and the set. Then she trailed 2-0 in the third before turning things around.

Williams, who turns 39 in less than three weeks, will face an unseeded opponent — either Alize Cornet or Tsvetana Pironkova — for a semifinal berth.

The American has won six of her 23 major singles championships at the US Open.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Serena Williams comes from behind in third set to make US Open quarterfinals
2
Tupou Vaa'i's family still can’t believe he’s an All Black a day on from his selection
3
Nick Kyrgios asks how many years he’d be banned for if he’d hit line judge like Djokovic
4
Watch: Novak Djokovic sensationally kicked out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
5
Djokovic feeling 'sad and empty' after hitting US Open line judge with ball
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Serena Williams hangs onto US Open hopes with win over Sloane Stephens

Michael Venus advances at US Open after comfortable doubles win in opening round

US Open top seed Karolina Pliskova stunned in second round with straight sets loss

Kiwi Marcus Daniell advances into US Open men's doubles round of 16