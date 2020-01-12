Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki toppled by Taylor Townsend and Asia Muhammad in ASB Classic doubles finals

Serena Williams might have had two titles on the same day at the ASB Classics today, but she and long-time friend, first-time doubles partner Caroline Wozniacki were beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Americans Taylor Townsend and Asia Muhammad in the doubles final.

United States players Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend during their doubles finals match against Serena Williams from the United States and Caroline Wozniacki from Denmark at the 2020 ASB Classic Womens. Source: Photosport

Wozniacki was playing her second-to-last tournament before retirement — the Australian Open will be her last — and she fulfilled a long-held ambition in Auckland to team with Williams in doubles.

The pair progressed easily to the final but were overwhelmed today by Townsend and Muhammad, who were a more practiced and efficient combination.

The young Americans broke the two former singles No. 1s in the third and seventh games of the first set and claimed the only break of the second set in the third game.

