Serena Williams breezes into second round of Australian Open in less than an hour

Serena Williams has stormed into the Australian Open second round in less than an hour.

Serena Williams. Source: Photosport

Seeking an unprecedented eighth crown at Melbourne Park, but first since 2017, Williams powered past Czech teenager Anastasia Potapova on Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

A week after claiming her first-ever title as a mother, Williams swept through the first set like she was paying hourly babysitting rates.

Potapova briefly made her sweat in the second, Williams dropping serve on a double-fault in the third game, before the 23-times grand slam champion struck straight back and advanced after just 58 minutes.

Williams had endured a three-year title drought before winning in Auckland 10 days ago in front of daughter Olympia to underline her intentions to finally match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 singles majors in Melbourne.

"It was amazing," Williams said.

"I hadn't been able to win as a mum s it was nice to be able to win a tournament with a two-year-old.

"It was really special for me - and hopefully for her."

Playing the Open for the 19th time, Williams has never lost in the first round.