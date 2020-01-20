TODAY |

Serena Williams breezes into second round of Australian Open in less than an hour

Source:  AAP

Serena Williams has stormed into the Australian Open second round in less than an hour.

Serena Williams. Source: Photosport

Seeking an unprecedented eighth crown at Melbourne Park, but first since 2017, Williams powered past Czech teenager Anastasia Potapova on Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

A week after claiming her first-ever title as a mother, Williams swept through the first set like she was paying hourly babysitting rates.

Potapova briefly made her sweat in the second, Williams dropping serve on a double-fault in the third game, before the 23-times grand slam champion struck straight back and advanced after just 58 minutes.

Williams had endured a three-year title drought before winning in Auckland 10 days ago in front of daughter Olympia to underline her intentions to finally match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 singles majors in Melbourne.

"It was amazing," Williams said.

"I hadn't been able to win as a mum s it was nice to be able to win a tournament with a two-year-old.

"It was really special for me - and hopefully for her."

Playing the Open for the 19th time, Williams has never lost in the first round.

The ninth-seeded American next plays either Slovenian Tamara Zidansek or South Korean wildcard Na-Lae Han on Wednesday for a place in the last 32.

Tennis
Australia
