Serena Williams out for ASB Classic 'redemption', says tournament director

Serena Williams is hoping to complete an ASB Classic redemption in 2020, tournament director Karl Budge says, following her disappointing appearance in 2017.

Revealed as the tournament's main drawcard for the 2017 tournament, Williams advanced into the second round with a straight sets victory over Pauline Parmentier, before a humiliating defeat against Madison Brengle.

To make matters worse, a frustrated Williams blamed the loss on the wind, labelling the Auckland tournament as her "least favourite conditions".

However, with today's confirmation that Williams will return to Auckland next year, tournament director Budge says that the 23-time Grand Slam champion is out to write her wrongs of 2017.



"It was something Serena wanted to do, right from when she left last time," Budge told 1 NEWS.

"Right from when that moment was over, there was a sense of 'I need to come back here and finish off what I started'.

"Both of us felt that way, and [we're] just stoked that opportunity in 2020 to let her racquet do the talking.