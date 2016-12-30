 

Tennis


Serena Williams arrives in NZ ahead of ASB Classic

Serena Williams, one of the biggest names in tennis, has touched down on New Zealand shores as she prepares for next week's ASB Classic.

In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.
Looking tired after a long flight, and with fellow star Caroline Wozniacki in tow, Williams made a fairly subdued entrance at Auckland International Airport.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner is using the tournament as preparation ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne next month.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Williams spoke of the challenge of arriving in a country where she'd previously never visited before.

"It's always fun to go places you've never been," Williams said.

"I'm excited to be here."

1NEWS's Andrew Saville was at Auckland International Airport to welcome one of the game's greats.
Williams will be joined in the tournament by sister Venus, who won the tournament in 2015.

When asked whether or not the two sisters will take part in the doubles tournament, Williams was coy.

"Probably not, I wish! We'll see"

The ASB Classic begins in Auckland on January 2.

