Tennis


Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

Serena Williams is engaged.

In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.
The 35-year-old tennis star - who previously dated Drake, Common and Grigor Dimitrov - has announced that she is to marry Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33.

Serena revealed the happy news on her verified Reddit account, with a poem which read: "I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited.

Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”

The engagement comes as a surprise as the pair have kept their relationship private since they started dating just over a year ago.

They are believed to have met each other at a luncheon.

Serena previously revealed she wants to have children "some day" but still feels like she is too young.

She explained: "I definitely want to have kids one day. That's something I've always wanted since as long as I could remember. And the older I get, the more I'm like, 'I'm too young!'"

And speaking about her legacy, she said: "I never thought about leaving a tennis legacy. I always thought about leaving a legacy of fulfillment, living out your dreams, and givingback.

I'm proud to have opened [two] schools in Africa and one in Jamaica [through the Serena Williams Fund and its partners]. I was given a lot. I was given two parents. That's already starting above a lot of kids. And then I was given the opportunity to play tennis and parents who supported that. I feel I can give back."

In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

1NEWS's Andrew Saville was at Auckland International Airport to welcome one of the game's greats.

In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

