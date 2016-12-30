Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

Serena Williams is engaged.

The 35-year-old tennis star - who previously dated Drake, Common and Grigor Dimitrov - has announced that she is to marry Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33.

Serena revealed the happy news on her verified Reddit account, with a poem which read: "I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited.

Serena Williams announces her engagement Source: Reddit

Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”

The engagement comes as a surprise as the pair have kept their relationship private since they started dating just over a year ago.

They are believed to have met each other at a luncheon.

Serena previously revealed she wants to have children "some day" but still feels like she is too young.

She explained: "I definitely want to have kids one day. That's something I've always wanted since as long as I could remember. And the older I get, the more I'm like, 'I'm too young!'"

And speaking about her legacy, she said: "I never thought about leaving a tennis legacy. I always thought about leaving a legacy of fulfillment, living out your dreams, and givingback.