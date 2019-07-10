Serena Williams, Andy Murray continue to light up Wimbledon's mixed doubles draw with straight sets win

Andy Murray was asked and asked and asked, but he just wouldn't — or just couldn't — give the British media the answer they wanted to hear.

Murray, who reached the third round in mixed doubles at Wimbledon with partner Serena Williams this morning, is skipping the singles tournament at the All England Club this year as he works his way back from hip replacement surgery.

His good play on the court has some in the country hoping Murray will be able to get back to playing singles imminently, perhaps as soon as the US Open — where Murray won the first of his three major titles in 2012.

"I think it's pretty unlikely just in terms of timing," Murray said. "The amount of work I need to do on the court to get ready for singles, the amount of work I need to put in off the court to get myself strong enough to play best-of-five sets, it's still quite a ways away, unfortunately."

Murray and Williams won their second match in mixed doubles, beating Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo 7-5, 6-3. They will next face top-seeded Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar.