TODAY |

Serena Williams, Andy Murray continue to light up Wimbledon's mixed doubles draw with straight sets win

Associated Press
More From
Tennis

Andy Murray was asked and asked and asked, but he just wouldn't — or just couldn't — give the British media the answer they wanted to hear.

Murray, who reached the third round in mixed doubles at Wimbledon with partner Serena Williams this morning, is skipping the singles tournament at the All England Club this year as he works his way back from hip replacement surgery.

His good play on the court has some in the country hoping Murray will be able to get back to playing singles imminently, perhaps as soon as the US Open — where Murray won the first of his three major titles in 2012.

"I think it's pretty unlikely just in terms of timing," Murray said. "The amount of work I need to do on the court to get ready for singles, the amount of work I need to put in off the court to get myself strong enough to play best-of-five sets, it's still quite a ways away, unfortunately."

Murray and Williams won their second match in mixed doubles, beating Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo 7-5, 6-3. They will next face top-seeded Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar.

The match was Williams' second win of the day after she earlier reached the semi-finals in the singles draw with a win over Alison Riske.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Williams and Murray reached the round of 16 with a 7-6, 6-3 win on centre court. Source: TVNZ DUKE
More From
Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:58
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen clarifies domestic violence comments in wake of Sevu Reece selection controversy
2
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup to get a better understanding of the Indian superstar.
India's media analyse the swagger radiating from Virat Kohli - 'Two more games and he's got immortality'
3
The Warriors winger says he knows he grounded the ball in the close win over the Knights, despite what the officials think.
NRL referees in charge of Warriors' controversy-filled win over Knights axed
4
The reporter questioned Konta's performance in her loss to Barbora Strycova - a move the Brit didn't take well.
'Please don't patronise me' - Jo Konta gets into heated exchange with reporter after Wimbledon loss
5
India weren't shy before the match to say how crucial the Kiwi skipper's dismissal was and they showed it when they got it.
Rain forces World Cup semi between India, Black Caps into second day
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
00:29
Gauff was knocked out by Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 but the crowd made sure she left the arena a winner.

Wimbledon crowd gives 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff standing ovation after remarkable run ends
00:29
Lenny and Leo Federer watched their father oust 17th-seeded Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Roger Federer waves to sons in Wimbledon stands after cruising into quarter-finals
Italy's Fabio Fognini reacts as he plays United States' Tennys Sandgren in a Men's singles match during day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Italian tennis star Fabio Fognini in hot water after saying he hoped 'a bomb would explode' at Wimbledon
1 NEWS

Star-studded doubles combo of Serena Williams, Andy Murray wow Wimbledon crowd with first round win