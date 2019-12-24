TODAY |

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki team up for ASB Classic

Source:  Associated Press

Long-time friends Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki will play doubles together for the first time at the WTA Tour's ASB Classic in Auckland beginning on Jan. 6.

Source: Photosport

Former No. 1 Wozniacki has started her season in Auckland every year since 2015 and has made the hard court tournament the first stop of her short farewell tour.

The 29-year-old Wozniacki was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis shortly after winning her the 2018 Australian Open and will retire from tennis after playing the Open in Melbourne next month.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, has not played doubles with anyone other than her sister Venus since the Fed Cup World Group playoff in 2015. Her last WTA tournament in doubles without Venus was in 2002.

Wozniacki hasn't played doubles for more than three years.

The pair are close friends. Williams was Wozniacki's bridesmaid at her wedding earlier this year and will play an exhibition in Copenhagen in May, Wozniacki's final match before retirement.

"We've been wanting to play doubles together for a long time but it just hasn't worked out so I'm really excited that it's finally going to happen, especially at one of my favorite tournaments on tour," Wozniacki said. "It's going to be so much fun!"

"This is a pairing that I think tennis fans have been waiting to see for a long time," tournament director Karl Budge said Tuesday. "To have Serena and Caroline on court together, on the same side of the net, is an amazing opportunity for tennis fans to see history being made."

Tennis
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chinese sports columnists blast Sonny Bill Williams for tweets denouncing treatment of Muslim minority group
2
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
3
New Zealand Rugby suspends convicted Highlanders lock
4
All Blacks team of the decade: Carter v Barrett, Ioane v Savea - difficult choices after 10 years of dominance
5
Canterbury mystery-spinner shines in Super Smash win over Central Districts
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
01:27

Kākahu cloak created in honour of first Māori to play at Wimbledon to be awarded to ASB Classic winner

Dead animals, samurai sword among many recycle fails noted by Auckland Council this year

Woman dies at Onehunga cemetery; police believe she was run over by her own vehicle
00:13

Auckland Tuatara player taken to hospital after being hit in head by fastball as team complete clean sweep over Sydney