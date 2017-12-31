 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Serena Williams, 36, battles through at Indian Wells, next up - sister Venus, 37

share

Source:

Associated Press

Daria Gavrilova is through to the third round of the WTA tournament in Indian Wells after a straight-sets victory over Yanina Wickmayer.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion returned to the court this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Australian toughed it out in a first set tiebreaker before easing to a 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 victory.

The 26th-seeded Gavrilova is the lone Aussie remaining in the main draw after Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur suffered second-round losses on Friday.

Serena Williams, 36, continued her comeback with a battling 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 win over world No.29 Kiki Bertens, to set up a third-round encounter with her sister Venus.

Serena, who is returning to the sport after taking more than a year away for the birth of her first child, was ragged at times but used her power to wear down her Dutch opponent.

"She started out really strong," the 23-time grand slam champion Williams said in a courtside interview.

"I was (thinking) I've just got to keep going and do the best I can.

"I'm just happy to be out here. Everything is a bonus."

The eighth-seeded Venus beat Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-3 6-4 in the preceding match.

Monday's match will be the 29th between the pair, who last played in the 2017 Australian Open final, with Serena leading the head-to-head record 17-11.

"She looked like she never lost a step," Venus said of her youngster sister.\

"She's playing really well and just honing her game.

"When she's missing, it's not by much."

Also moving into the third round was Caroline Wozniaki, the Danish second seed recording a routine 6-4 6-1 win over Lara Arruabarrena.

The fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina cruised to a 6-4 6-3 win over Mona Barthel.

Defending champion Elena Vesnina dropped the first set before she charged back t o life to overpower American Catherine Bellis 2-6 6-1 6-1.

Other second-round winners on Saturday were Carla Suarez Navarro, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Daria Kasatkina, Julia Goerges, Sofya Zhuk and Danielle Rose Collins.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Watch: The Blues score last second winner in miraculous comeback against Lions

00:15
2
Scott Curry got the ball rolling in the 33-14 win.

Watch: All Blacks Sevens destroy South Africa in pool play at Vancouver Sevens

00:15
3
Les Bleus heaped more pressure on Eddie Jones' men with a 22-16 win in Paris.

'We did not learn quick enough' - Eddie Jones blames breakdown refereeing after England's loss

00:30
4
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

How on earth did the Warriors do that? Stephen Kearney raves over one Warriors new recruit, after huge opening win

5
Atlanta will be left with a few battered bodies after Adams muscled up in the paint and didn't stop for anyone.

NBA: Steven Adams injured but teammates lift to sink San Antonio Spurs

04:28
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright with the latest update on cyclone Hola.

Get the raincoats ready! Cyclone Hola barreling towards Northland bringing torrential rain and high winds - BOP, Coromandel and Auckland also set to be hit

Forecasters are warning of severe weather from Northland to Gisborne, with the first effects to be felt tonight.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

Weekend rewind: 'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses the controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:17
Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged on Q+A today both groups missed out on a "dividend".

Teachers, nurses look set to be big winners from coalition Government's first budget

Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged on Q+A today both groups missed out on a "dividend" in recent years.


02:15
The man and woman in their twenties snuck through the Syrian border to be foreign fighters.

Watch: At least two Kiwi civilians have been fighting ISIS in Syria

The man and woman in their twenties snuck through the Syrian border to be foreign fighters.

02:14
Judith Collins is the big winner, taking on housing and urban development.

New faces feature in Simon Bridges' National Party reshuffle

Leadership rival Judith Collins is fourth on the list picking up housing and urban development planning, including RMA reform.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 