Serena and Venus Williams to take on Savea brothers in Kaikoura earthquake fundraiser at ASB Classic

The two biggest names in women's tennis are set to put their star power behind the Kaikoura earthquake recovery and will receive some help from a few Kiwi friends.

ASB Classic director Karl Budge today revealed to 1 NEWS that the Williams sisters will make a special appearance before next month's tournament where they will take on All Blacks Julian and Ardie Savea in an exhibition doubles match on centre court.

Entry to the event at the ASB Tennis Centre will be $30 with all proceeds going towards the rebuilding of earthquake-damaged Kaikoura.

"It's not a bad little sibling match-up," Budge said. "I'm not sure what the girls' rugby skills are like or the boys' tennis skills.

"There will probably be a bit of a dance-off between them at some point, too.

"I think it will be fun, it's one of those uniquely Kiwi things."

It's understood Kiwi No 1 Marina Erakovic and 2016 New Zealand Championship winner Jade Lewis will also be involved.

"Venus is probably the most easy person in the world to do these things with. Both of them have been awesome with it," Budge said.