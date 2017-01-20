Ruthless Rafael Nadal dominates Cypriot opponent in straight sets at Aussie Open

Rafael Nadal dispatched Marcos Baghdatis in straight sets last night to set up a tantalising third-round clash against German teen sensation Alexander Zverev.

The 14-time grand slam champion muscled his way past Baghdatis, a beaten finalist at Melbourne Park in 2006, in an impressive 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 win on Rod Laver Arena.

"I won in straight sets against a difficult opponent, so very happy for the victory," Nadal said.

"I think I can do things better, is true. I need to have some less mistakes. But in general, I have been playing well. I played solid with my serve.

"Then I created lot of chances on the return against a player that serves, well, no? So that's good news."

A jubilant Nadal punched the air in delight after he closed out the match.

After missing a large chunk of last season, including Wimbledon, to a wrist injury the 30-year-old admitted he is enjoying being back on the tour and playing injury-free.

No.24 seed Zverev secured his place in the third round when he defeated American qualifier Frances Tiafoe in straight sets.

The Spaniard prevailed in three sets in their only meeting - at Indian Wells last year - and Nadal is expecting to have his hands full with the sublimely talented 19-year-old.

"He is one of the best players of the world, without a doubt, today," Nadal said.

"And he's a player that is for sure one of the next grand slam winners. He has a big chance to become the future world No. 1, no?

"If he's able to keep improving the way that he's doing, I don't have doubt that his potential is so, so high.

"He has all the shots - great serve, great forehand, great backhand ... everything. He's a complete player.