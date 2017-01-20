 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Ruthless Rafael Nadal dominates Cypriot opponent in straight sets at Aussie Open

share

Source:

AAP

Rafael Nadal dispatched Marcos Baghdatis in straight sets last night to set up a tantalising third-round clash against German teen sensation Alexander Zverev.

The 14-time grand slam champion muscled his way past Baghdatis, a beaten finalist at Melbourne Park in 2006, in an impressive 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 win on Rod Laver Arena.

The Spaniard defated Marcos 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 in his second round match at the Aussie Open.
Source: SKY

"I won in straight sets against a difficult opponent, so very happy for the victory," Nadal said.

"I think I can do things better, is true. I need to have some less mistakes. But in general, I have been playing well. I played solid with my serve.

"Then I created lot of chances on the return against a player that serves, well, no? So that's good news."

A jubilant Nadal punched the air in delight after he closed out the match.

After missing a large chunk of last season, including Wimbledon, to a wrist injury the 30-year-old admitted he is enjoying being back on the tour and playing injury-free.

No.24 seed Zverev secured his place in the third round when he defeated American qualifier Frances Tiafoe in straight sets.

The Spaniard prevailed in three sets in their only meeting - at Indian Wells last year - and Nadal is expecting to have his hands full with the sublimely talented 19-year-old.

"He is one of the best players of the world, without a doubt, today," Nadal said.

"And he's a player that is for sure one of the next grand slam winners. He has a big chance to become the future world No. 1, no?

"If he's able to keep improving the way that he's doing, I don't have doubt that his potential is so, so high.

"He has all the shots - great serve, great forehand, great backhand ... everything. He's a complete player.

"I need to put a rhythm very, very high to try to don't let him play in comfortable positions. That's what I'm going to try."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon withdraws from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

00:13
2
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

00:25
3
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

00:33
4
The world number two wasn't happy at all after a reporter called her performance scrappy.

Video: 'That's a very negative thing to say' - Serena Williams demands apology from reporter after Aussie Open win

00:20
5
The Kiwi rally driver appears to have taken out a spectator on impact.

Raw: Spectators rush to onlooker's aid moments after Kiwi Hayden Paddon's crash at Monte Carlo Rally

02:12
Community leaders say it was culturally inappropriate for those in the Christmas Eve crash to fundraise afterwards.

Bus crash tragedy sparks calls for Tongan tour parties to better plan fundraising trips to NZ

Community leaders say it was culturally inappropriate for those in the Christmas Eve crash to fundraise afterwards.

01:50
Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

Kiwi who entered Bali with methamphatamine had 'been on a bender for some time'

Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

02:24
The so called weather bomb has caused plenty of problems for residents and tourists.

Rivers pushed to breaking point, power cut and roads hit by slips as summer storm smashes regions

The so called weather bomb has caused plenty of problems for residents and tourists.

00:20
Jim Allen's concrete mural has been a feature of 61 Molesworth St since it opened in 1965.

'Significant' Wellington mural to be saved from quake-hit Molesworth St building

Sculptor Jim Allen's concrete mural has wowed visitors to 61 Molesworth St since 1965.

00:33
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

A visitor from Australia had her camera rolling as the plane touched down.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ