Russia's Andrey Rublev throws racket, banana in hissy fit during US Open loss

Not only had 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev not dropped a set in this US Open entering his all-Russian quarterfinal against long-time pal Andrey Rublev, but Medvedev hadn’t allowed more than four games in any set.

Your playlist will load after this ad

So when Rublev grabbed a sizable lead in the opening-set tiebreaker this morning and three times was a single point from closing it, the moment felt momentous. Turned out it was.

The No. 3-seeded Medvedev fought off that trio of chances for No. 10 Rublev in the tiebreaker by reeling off five points in a row, and was on his way to a 7-6 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory to return to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows.

The only concern for Medvedev in the latter stages was whether his body would hold up -- he was dealing with cramps and needed his right shoulder massaged by a trainer in the third set -- but he did, indeed, hold on.

“It was tough at the end,” Medvedev said. “I felt like I could get in trouble.”

He took 51 of 57 points when his first serve went in, never faced a break point and wound up with a 51-23 edge in total winners.

In all, through five matches, Medvedev has won 65 of his 68 service games, saving 6 of 9 break points.

It’s been 60 years since a man won this Grand Slam tournament without ceding a set; Neale Fraser did so in 1960 at the event then known as the US Championships.

A year after losing to Rafael Nadal in a five-set US Open final that lasted nearly five hours, Medvedev heads to his second career major semifinal.

He will face either No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem or No. 21 Alex de Minaur, whose quarterfinal was scheduled for later today.

The other semifinal will be No. 5 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 20 Pablo Carreño Busta, who won quarterfinals yesterday.

None of the remaining men has won a Grand Slam title.

Medvedev vs. Rublev pivoted in that first-set tiebreaker, which Rublev led 5-1, then 6-3. But Rublev started losing points and then his cool, slamming his racket down during the change of ends at 6-all. Medvedev’s five-point, set-clinching run culminated with a 205km/h ace.

During the short break afterwards, Rublev then took his frustrations out on a banana as well.

In the second set, Rublev leaned over and screamed and was given a warning for an audible obscenity, although he told chair umpire James Keothavong that he didn’t curse.