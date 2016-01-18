 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Romanian tennis player receives life ban for match-fixing

share

Source:

AAP

Authorities have maintained their strong stance against match-fixing by banning Romanian Alexandru-Daniel Carpen from professional tennis for life.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: A general view of Centre Court as the Sun sets after the Gentlemen's Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Roger Federer of Switzerland on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2014 in London, England (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Wimbledon.

Source: Getty

The 30-year-old admitted approaching another player in 2013 to seek his involvement in a match-fixing activity for payment.

The Tennis Integrity Unit found him to have contrived or attempted to contrive the outcome or any other aspect of an event.

Carpen has not played professionally since a 2015 ITF Futures tournament in Romania.

He achieved a career-high singles world ranking of 1088 in 2007.

In doubles, he peaked at 274 two years ago.

The TIU's punishment to Carpen comes a day after retired Australian player Nick Lindahl was banned for seven years for match-fixing.

Former world No.187 Lindahl was also fined $US35,000 ($A47,580).

Two other Australians - Brandon Walkin and Isaac Frost - were implicated in the match-fixing incident with Lindahl, which took place in 2013 at a Futures tour event in Toowoomba.

Walkin, 22, a singles player ranked 1066, was given a suspended six-month ban after being found guilty of contriving or attempting to contrive the outcome of an event.

Frost, 28, ranked world No.1515, was found to have failed to cooperate with the TIU by refusing a request to supply his phone for analysis.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

2
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen. Buenos Aires (ARGENTINA), Oct. 1, 2016: Captain's Run before the International Test Match between Argentina v New Zealand during the Rugby Championship at Estadio Jose Amalfitani, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (photo by Pablo Gasparini/Photosport)

Steve Hansen rugby's only representative at upcoming Halberg Awards

3
Dame Valerie Adams and Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker, Dame Valerie Adams in line for Supreme Halberg Award

4

Kiwi Rubin Statham through to ASB Classic second round after Bautista-Agut withdraws

00:29
5
The former England cricket star 'didn't think it was right' Adelaide allrounder Kieron Pollard had strapping on his bowling hand.

'I'm not gonna bat until it's off!' Flustered Kevin Pietersen refuses to face BBL star with strapping on hand in bizarre protest

01:00
The popular reporter is retunring to New Zealand to join TVNZ's Breakfast as the new weather presenter.

Matt McLean's video message to NZ: 'I can't wait, see you soon'

The popular reporter is returning to New Zealand to join TVNZ's Breakfast as the new weather presenter.

01:00
Matt McLean is returning to NZ to replace Sam Wallace as Breakfast's weather presenter.

Matt McLean joins TVNZ's Breakfast programme as new weather presenter

"I can't wait, see you soon!"


00:52

'It looks like it wants to climb on board!' Extraordinary orca encounter sees pod investigate boat in Akaroa Harbour

Two juveniles thought the rudder and underside of the ship was very interesting indeed.

00:48
The PM had been to the same meeting as Jean-Claude Juncker years before, but it seems the Luxembourger didn't recall it.

'Are you not memorable?' Reporter takes dig at Bill English after top European leader didn't remember him

The PM had been forgotten by Jean-Claude Juncker from a meeting years before.

00:29
The robber proclaimed that the act was to draw attention towards 'World War Three'.

Bizarre bank robbery live streamed on Facebook - then he gives the cash away

A man is in FBI custody after apparently taking an Uber driver hostage and forcing him to film his political rants after robbing a bank.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ