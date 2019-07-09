Roger Federer waves to sons in Wimbledon stands after cruising into quarter-finals

Roger Federer delivered another vintage Centre Court performance to reach a record-extending 17th Wimbledon quarterfinal overnight - and he had two special fans to celebrate it with.

Federer ousted 17th-seeded Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in a match that only lasted 1 hour, 14 minutes.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion lost only one point on his serve in the first set and didn't face a break point until he was up 3-0 in the third. He saved that one and went on to serve out the match at love.

Immediately after the win, Federer shared a heartfelt moment with his twin sons - five-year-olds Lenny and Leo - who watched their dad in the centre court stands.

Federer waved to his sons with a large grin on his face but his twin daughters, Myla and Charlene, were nowhere to be seen.