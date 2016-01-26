 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Roger Federer touches down in Australia to prepare for 20th year on pro circuit

share

Source:

AAP

Revitalised after a fortnight's family holiday in the Maldives, Roger Federer has arrived in Australia ready to embark on his milestone 20th year on the professional tennis tour.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand in his quarter final match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during day nine of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Roger Federer

Source: Getty

The Swiss superstar touched down in Perth just after midnight on Thursday morning ahead of the Hopman Cup starting on Saturday.

It was at the mixed teams' event last year that Federer launched one of the most incredible seasons of his unparalleled career.

The 36-year-old father of four knows he faces tennis's version of mission impossible to repeat his magical 2017 campaign, when he won the Australian Open in his first official tournament back after six months out rehabilitating his surgically repaired knee.

He also landed an unprecedented eighth Wimbledon men's singles crown - without dropping a set for the first time - to take his record grand slam tally to 19.

All up, Federer won a tour-topping seven titles, lost just five matches and finished as the oldest year-ending world No.2 in history.

He says if 2018 is half as successful, he'll be happy.

Federer will again partner Belinda Bencic at the Hopman Cup, his only event before launching his Melbourne Park title defence on January 15.

As well as chasing a 20th career major at a time most other players are tuning into the slams in slippers with a cup of tea, Federer will continue hunting records almost every time he steps on court.

World sport's highest all-team earner with $144.75 million in prize money already banked, Federer will be contesting his 19th consecutive Australian Open, one shy of Lleyton Hewitt's record of 20 straight.

The five-time champion has made the semi-finals on 13 of his past 14 visits and will be chasing victory No.88 in Melbourne in three weeks' time.

Federer will open season 2018 with a mind-boggling 1132 career wins, compared to 250 defeats, and looking to add to his 95 worldwide trophies, second only to Jimmy Connors' open-era benchmark of 109.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 26: "Wild Oats XI" sails out of Sydney Harbour during the 2017 Sydney to Hobart on December 26, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Wild Oats XI smash Sydney Hobart record to claim line honours after massive comeback against Comanche

2
Kieron Pollard bats for the West Indies.

West Indies T20 star Kieron Pollard withdraws from series against Black Caps for personal matters

00:38
3
Trent Boult of the Black Caps celebrates a wicket during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Trent Boult rockets to fourth in world ODI rankings after strong series against Windies

00:29
4
Ryder grabbed 32 runs off 20 balls as Cnetral Districts beat their Northern counterparts by 49 runs.

Jesse Ryder launches giant six in quickfire Super Smash innings for victorious Stags against Knights

00:37
5
It's history repeating for the The Team NZ boss who was part of the 1995 America's Cup victory parade.

Team NZ featured prominently in New Zealander of the Year nominations

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released

The line-up for Young and Senior New Zealander of the Year has also been released.


02:00
Recorded in September, it was the former US president’s first interview since leaving the presidency.

Barack Obama opens up about leadership with Prince Harry, warns of immersed internet use

He said people in leadership must be careful in their use of social media.

02:04
The danger posed by a huge fault line that runs through NZ is being discussed at a summit.

1 NEWS' top five stories of 2017 that made you think

Schoolyard bullying, megathrust earthquakes and the child sex trade were put under the microscope.


00:14
The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

Footage of the fire appears to show it located in a group of trees at Waikumete Cemetery

Traffic warnings as Kiwis take to the roads during holiday season

Heavy traffic heading both north and south out of Auckland is expected today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 