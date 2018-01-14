Roger Federer teams up with Spiderman, Thor at Australian Open kids day

Tennis superstar Roger Federer came face to face with the Avengers at the Australian Open kids day yesterday, taking to the court with the superhero team.

Ahead of the defence of his Australian Open title, Federer along with Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic and Milos Raonic teamed up to face the likes of Spiderman, Thor, Antman and Black Widow.

Federer and Spiderman teamed up, taking on Raonic and Thor in a light hearted doubles match.