TODAY |

Roger Federer survives another scare to advance into US Open third round

Associated Press
More From
Tennis

Roger Federer once again came back from a set down to advance at the U.S. Open, beating Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

The second-round match was very much like the opener for the third-seeded Federer, who dropped the first set against qualifier Sumit Nagal before cruising the rest of the way.

Federer again stepped up his game against the 99th-ranked Dzumhur, winning 77 percent of his first-serve points and blasting 58 winners, more than double that of his opponent.

The five-time U.S. Open champion is now 19-0 in second-round matches at Flushing Meadows and moves on to play the winner of the match between 25th-seeded Lucas Pouille and Daniel Evans.

Roger Federer reacts after defeating Damir Dzumhur
Roger Federer reacts after defeating Damir Dzumhur Source: Associated Press
More From
Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:02
Nepo Laulala and his wife in tears after prop's inclusion in All Blacks' World Cup squad
2
Owen Franks omission described due to “big and mobile” props needed to suit the All Blacks World Cup plan.
Steve Hansen explains reason for Owen Franks' shock Rugby World Cup omission
3
Sir Graham said as the coach you get close to players, making the news all the more heartbreaking to tell.
Calling All Blacks who don’t make RWC squad most 'difficult' part of the job, Sir Graham Henry says
4
Ngani Laumape during All Blacks training session ahead of the test against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday night. Trusts Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 13 June 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Ngani Laumape axing 'a real sickener' for Rugby World Cup, say Irish press
5
Ryan Crotty is among the four midfielders selected for the World Cup next month.
Hansen explains why he selected Ryan Crotty over Ngani Laumape for Rugby World Cup
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Anastasia Potapova, of Russia, during the first round of the US Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff proves herself to be the comeback kid at the US Open
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after losing a point to Anna Blinkova, of Russia, during the first round of the US Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)

Naomi Osaka survives shaky start to US Open title defence, advances to second round
Roger Federer serves against Sumit Nagal

Federer advances at US Open with win over Nagal
00:15
Williams was in full control from start to finish, taking a 6-1 6-1 victory.

Serena Williams routs Maria Sharapova, cruises to first round win at US Open