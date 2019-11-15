TODAY |

Roger Federer, Serena Williams headline third day of Australian Open action

Roger Federer plays his second-round match at Melbourne Park tonight and, according to his line of thinking, the first few matches he plays in a Grand Slam tournament are as important as the ones at the pointy end.

"I think for me really the first three rounds are key to get going, to get used to the pressure," Federer said after his first-round win over Steve Johnson. "Just to stay calm, when to save break-point or 30-all points, or just to stay calm if you're down a set and a break or whatever it might be."

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion will play Filip Krajinovic, who will have little rest ahead of the match. He won a tough five-setter that finished late Tuesday afternoon in a match postponed from Monday.

Federer's potentially major hurdle on his half of the draw, defending and seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, plays Japanese wild-card entry Tatsuma Ito.

Serena Williams takes another step to what she hopes will be her record 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays Tamara Zidansek. No. 1-ranked Ash Barty will play Polona Hercog as she continues her quest for a second major.

The 48th-ranked Hercog played her first-round match Tuesday after rain washed out her match on Day 1.

Barty said after he first-round win that the pressure of playing at home isn't as great as trying to stay calm.

"Slams always feel like there's a lot of chaos going because there's so many people," the French Open champion said. "It's just chaos. When you're able to separate that ... you feel a little bit more comfortable."

Defending champion and third-seeded Naomi Osaka plays Zheng Saisai.

