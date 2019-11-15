Roger Federer, Serena Williams headline third day of Australian Open action

Roger Federer plays his second-round match at Melbourne Park tonight and, according to his line of thinking, the first few matches he plays in a Grand Slam tournament are as important as the ones at the pointy end.

Roger Federer. Source: Associated Press

"I think for me really the first three rounds are key to get going, to get used to the pressure," Federer said after his first-round win over Steve Johnson. "Just to stay calm, when to save break-point or 30-all points, or just to stay calm if you're down a set and a break or whatever it might be."

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion will play Filip Krajinovic, who will have little rest ahead of the match. He won a tough five-setter that finished late Tuesday afternoon in a match postponed from Monday.

Federer's potentially major hurdle on his half of the draw, defending and seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, plays Japanese wild-card entry Tatsuma Ito.

Serena Williams takes another step to what she hopes will be her record 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays Tamara Zidansek. No. 1-ranked Ash Barty will play Polona Hercog as she continues her quest for a second major.

Serena Williams. Source: Photosport

The 48th-ranked Hercog played her first-round match Tuesday after rain washed out her match on Day 1.

Barty said after he first-round win that the pressure of playing at home isn't as great as trying to stay calm.

"Slams always feel like there's a lot of chaos going because there's so many people," the French Open champion said. "It's just chaos. When you're able to separate that ... you feel a little bit more comfortable."