Roger Federer ruled out of action until 2021 after knee surgery

Source:  Associated Press

Roger Federer will be out competitive tennis until the start of the 2021 season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee.

Roger Federer. Source: Associated Press

The 20-time Grand Slam champion overnight posted a statement on Twitter to confirm he'll be out of action for the rest of 2020.

The 38-year-old Federer had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in February. The Swiss great had initially planned to be sidelined for at least four months but has barely missed any elite tennis because the tour was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Federer started his statement with “Dear Fans.”

“A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee," he posted. “Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level.

“I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season.”

Wimbledon has been cancelled. Organizers of the French Open and the U.S. Open are still hoping to stage their major tournaments this year.

