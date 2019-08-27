Roger Federer ready for crack at record-equalling seventh Australian Open despite lack of build-up

Roger Federer says he's ready for a crack at a record-equalling seventh Australian Open title despite his lack of recent tournament play.

Roger Federer. Source: Associated Press

While world No.1 Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic have been slogging it out in the ATP Cup, Federer has had a contrasting preparation by training at home in Switzerland.

The 38-year-old said he was satisfied with his fitness heading into the opening slam of the year despite not playing a match since November.

"I've trained long and hard in the off-season and I didn't have any setbacks, which is crucial," Federer said.

Spain and Serbia squared off in the final of the inaugural ATP Cup, with Djokovic defeating Nadal in straight sets - as he did in last year's Australian Open final.

Federer said he'd been keeping a close eye on both rivals, with Djokovic gunning for a record-extending eighth Australian Open.

"Both guys are already showing great signs," Federer said.

"I was watching a little bit of their ATP Cup match and thought that was a great match.

"Both guys, injury free, are always tough to beat."

Federer won the title at Melbourne Park in 2017 and 2018 but was eliminated in the fourth round last year by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Federer named the fiery young Greek sensation as a contender after he finished 2019 with success at the season-ending ATP Finals title in 2019, beating the Swiss maestro in the semis.