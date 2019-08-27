TODAY |

Roger Federer ready for crack at record-equalling seventh Australian Open despite lack of build-up

Source:  AAP

Roger Federer says he's ready for a crack at a record-equalling seventh Australian Open title despite his lack of recent tournament play.

Roger Federer. Source: Associated Press

While world No.1 Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic have been slogging it out in the ATP Cup, Federer has had a contrasting preparation by training at home in Switzerland.

The 38-year-old said he was satisfied with his fitness heading into the opening slam of the year despite not playing a match since November.

"I've trained long and hard in the off-season and I didn't have any setbacks, which is crucial," Federer said.

Spain and Serbia squared off in the final of the inaugural ATP Cup, with Djokovic defeating Nadal in straight sets - as he did in last year's Australian Open final.

Federer said he'd been keeping a close eye on both rivals, with Djokovic gunning for a record-extending eighth Australian Open.

"Both guys are already showing great signs," Federer said.

"I was watching a little bit of their ATP Cup match and thought that was a great match.

"Both guys, injury free, are always tough to beat."

Federer won the title at Melbourne Park in 2017 and 2018 but was eliminated in the fourth round last year by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Federer named the fiery young Greek sensation as a contender after he finished 2019 with success at the season-ending ATP Finals title in 2019, beating the Swiss maestro in the semis.

"Winning that was a big one for Tsitsipas and I'm sure that was a huge step forward after he also beat me here last year," Federer said.

Tennis
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
2
Serena Williams 'really proud' to claim first tennis title as a mother
3
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley heaps praise on Steven Adams - 'Could take you to a championship'
4
Federer responds to Thunberg's criticism about sponsor's climate change record
5
Supercars leaving Pukekohe Raceway, relocating to Hampton Downs for 2020
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Teenager escapes crocodile while trying to rescue turtle in Queensland

Queen and Adam Lambert among line-up for Sydney bushfire relief concert
00:19

Beer truck overturns, spills contents on Sydney motorway

Federer responds to Thunberg's criticism about sponsor's climate change record