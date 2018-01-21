 

Tennis


Roger Federer reaches fourth round of Australian Open with dominant straight sets win

Defending champion Roger Federer has cruised through to the second week of the Australian Open, defeating Frenchman Richard Gasquet in straight sets.

The second-seeded Swiss beat Richard Gasquet 6-2 7-5 6-4 to advance to the final 16.
Federer will face unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in the round of 16 after dispatching 29th seed Gasquet 6-2 7-5 6-4 on Saturday evening in just under two hours.

The 36-year-old Swiss maestro is yet to drop a set in his quest for a 20th grand slam title.

It was a typically complete performance from the title favourite whose superior service game allowed him to maintain his supremacy over the elegant Frenchman.

Federer fired off 12 aces and 42 winners, holding his serve in all but one game.

Down 5-4 in the third set, Gasquet managed to save a match point with a glorious, down-the-line backhand winner.

But it proved to be a short-lived reprieve with Federer quick to regain the advantage and book his spot in the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the 16th time.

The victory makes Federer the only male player ever in the Open era to win at least 90 matches at two grand slams, having also achieved that feat at Wimbledon.

Federer cited last year's third-round victory over Czech star Tomas Berdych as a major confidence-booster on the way to an odds-defying fifth Australian Open crown.

This time around, Federer is fully healthy and in ominous form heading into the second week.

"Expectations are different (this year), which is a good thing. It means that I had a good season last year," Federer said.

"I'm coming in this year very fit, very well-equipped, knowing that five sets is not an issue whereas last year there was a question mark.

"With that question mark in mind, you are a bit more under tension, I guess.

"I think that the Berdych match for me was really a key to show myself that I can play a great match, and maybe we can do it again and again and again.

"I don't know if it will happen this year but so far, so good."

While Federer has never played Australian Open debutant Fucsovics, his fourth- round opponent won't be an unknown quantity.

"I know Marton a little bit," Federer said.

"He came to Switzerland last year to train with me for a week. He was great, a super nice guy, hardworking. He's a great baseliner and he's very strong.

"I'm happy to know him a little bit, that is a good thing."

