Roger Federer practises trick shots in the snow

Even though coronavirus has forced nearly every tennis tournament into cancellation, Roger Federer is still finding a way to hone his skills.
The 37-year old Swiss legend has always been one to train in extreme conditions.
Often known to spend his summers in Dubai training in the intense heat, the 38-year old great has gone to the opposite end of the spectrum.
Federer tweeted a video of himself brushing up on some practice shots in the snow fall as many in Europe are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The caption accompanying the video said "Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome".