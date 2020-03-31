TODAY |

Roger Federer practises trick shots in the snow

Source:  1 NEWS

Even though coronavirus has forced nearly every tennis tournament into cancellation, Roger Federer is still finding a way to hone his skills.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Swiss tennis legend seems to be itching to get back out on the court following the cancellation of tennis tournaments worldwide. Source: Twitter/rogerfederer

The 37-year old Swiss legend has always been one to train in extreme conditions.

Often known to spend his summers in Dubai training in the intense heat, the 38-year old great has gone to the opposite end of the spectrum.

Federer tweeted a video of himself brushing up on some practice shots in the snow fall as many in Europe are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The caption accompanying the video said "Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome".

Tennis
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:06
Coronavirus: Pukekohe man runs 50k - around his house - as Kiwis find inventive ways to stay fit
2
Graham Lowe says coronavirus pandemic has unmasked greed in NRL
3
USA Rugby files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus shutdown
4
Daily free Les Mills fitness workouts launch today on TVNZ
5
Roger Federer practises trick shots in the snow
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Government had $1.4 billion surplus prior to Covid-19 pandemic
02:01

GPs could be forced to close over financial struggles amid coronavirus pandemic
01:02

Government using domestic charter flights to move Kiwis arriving from overseas to self-isolation location
03:56

Supermarket staff describe abuse, stress of restocking shelves in Covid-19 lockdown