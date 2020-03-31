Roger Federer practices trick shots in the snow

Even though coronavirus has forced nearly every tennis tournament into cancellation, Roger Federer is still finding a way to hone his skills.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 37-year old Swiss legend has always been one to train in extreme conditions.

Often known to spend his summers in Dubai training in the intense heat, the 38-year old great has gone to the opposite end of the spectrum.

Federer tweeted a video of himself brushing up on some practice shots in the snow fall as many in Europe are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.