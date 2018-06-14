 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Roger Federer makes triumphant return at Stuttgart Open after three months off

share

Source:

Associated Press

Roger Federer rallied to beat home favorite Mischa Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 at the Stuttgart Open today in his first match in nearly three months.

Roger Federer serves to Mischa Zverev during their match the ATP Mercedes Cup tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Roger Federer.

Source: Associated Press

The Swiss great converted four of his 10 break points to end a two-match losing streak and start his grass-court season with a win.

Federer hadn't played since March, when he lost to Thanasi Kokkinakis and Juan Martin del Potro in Miami and Indian Wells, respectively.

"Three months is a long time, it's longer than the year-end break. So I'm very happy returning on good terms," said Federer, who skipped the entire clay-court season for the second year in a row.

Zverev had never won a set against Federer in their five previous meetings, but he took the first before the second-ranked Swiss upped his game and broke the German twice to force the decider.

Federer lost to another German, Tommy Haas, in his Stuttgart opener last year, but will now face Guido Pella or Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the quarterfinals.

Indian qualifier Gunneswaran upset sixth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-3 in their first-round match.

Defending champion Lucas Pouille defeated German wild-card entry Rudolf Molleker 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals.

There were also wins for Milos Raonic and Maximilian Marterer in the first round, while Denis Istomin defeated Florian Mayer 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
At just 17, the Kiwi star smashed the record for the highest ever women’s ODI score against Ireland.

Watch: White Ferns' 17-year-old Amelia Kerr smashes unbeaten 232 against Ireland to break record for highest women's ODI score

02:47
2
The likes of Jack Tame, Jeremy Wells and Dan Corbett got into the spirit.

Watch: TVNZ stars embrace FIFA World Cup fever as the would-be Lionel Messis razzle-dazzle with their ball skills

00:31
3
It’s the first time in three years Hansen has repeated the same squad in a Test.

All Blacks name unchanged team for second Test against France in Wellington

4
FILE - In this June 9, 2018 file photo, Spain's national soccer team coach Julen Lopetegui shouts during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Tunisia in Krasnodar, Russia. Real Madrid said on Tuesday June 12, 2018 that Spain coach Julen Lopetegui will be the team's manager after the upcoming soccer World Cup. (AP Photo/File)

Spain sack coach two days out from opening World Cup match

5
TJ Perenara and girlfriend Greer Samuel.

Congratulations! All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara announces engagement with girlfriend Greer Samuel

00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Mums' baby tips for Jacinda Ardern: 'Just go with the flow'

Out in the playground at Auckland's Glen Innes Playcentre, mums and their toddlers gave their tips to the PM.

00:29
At just 17, the Kiwi star smashed the record for the highest ever women’s ODI score against Ireland.

Watch: White Ferns' 17-year-old Amelia Kerr smashes unbeaten 232 against Ireland to break record for highest women's ODI score

The 17-year-old hit 31 fours and two sixes.

03:54
The latest NZ Housing Affordability Survey reports four out of five renters would struggle to make mortgage repayments.

Latest NZ housing affordability data leaves home ownership 'completely otherworldly' for some Kiwis - expert

Nearly every major city has become less affordable from 2016 to 2017.

04:33
The Government is injecting $17m into the charity for more drug treatment facilities.

Government's $17m boost for Auckland drug rehab 'merely the beginning', and more 'drastic' action needed, says counsellor

There will be 30 new detoxification beds at Auckland City Mission.

04:44
Dr Nick Golledge of Victoria University talks to TVNZ 1’s Breakfast programme about the study - and what people can do to help.

Antarctic ice melt is still accelerating - up to 1m sea rise by end of century, new Victoria University study shows

The southern continent has lost about three trillion tonnes of ice since 1992 and scientists say the window of opportunity to prevent major meltdown of the icesheets is narrowing


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 