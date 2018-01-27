 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Roger Federer into Australian Open final as opponent retires due to blisters

share

Source:

AAP

An unstoppable Roger Federer has advanced to his seventh Australian Open final, with unseeded South Korean opponent Hyeon Chung retiring hurt during their semi-final.

Hyeon Chung's injuries sees Federer into the final for the seventh time in his career.
Source: SKY

Federer had conceded just three games when Chung, who struggled with a blister on his left foot, shook the umpire's hand with the Swiss maestro ahead 6-1 5-2.

The 19-time grand slam winner will face Croatia's Marin Cilic in tomorrow night's title decider.

Down 4-1 in the second set, Chung called for the trainer and had a heavily bandaged left foot examined and re-strapped.

The 21-year-old threw in the towel a short time later.

It was a brutal ending to a brilliant campaign in which Chung conquered six-time champion Novak Djokovic and fourth seed Alexander Zverev on the way to the final four.

"I've played with blisters in the past, and it hurts a lot," Federer said.

"At some point, it is just too much and you can't take it anymore, when you realise there is no way you can come back and you make things really worse - it is better to stop.

"That's why this feels bittersweet. Obviously, I'm incredibly happy to be in the finals but not like this, and he has played a wonderful tournament, so credit for him for trying so hard today again."

Federer looked in incredible touch ahead of facing Cilic in a rematch of last year's title victory at Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old smashed 24 winners compared to Chung's nine and won a staggering 94 per cent of points off his first serve.

Perhaps the only moment that went against Federer was during the second set when the chair umpire ruled he had not been hindered by a linesman's correction call.

"You're kidding me," an incredulous Federer said.

"It's a bulls*** argument. It was during the shot."

Federer has overtaken Djokovic for the most Australian men's finals reached in the Open era.

He will match Djokovic's record for most Open era title victories at Melbourne Park if he can defeat Cilic in their 10th career meeting.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Hyeon Chung's injuries sees Federer into the final for the seventh time in his career.

Roger Federer into Australian Open final as opponent retires due to blisters

00:35
2
Eliza McCartney competes in the Women's Pole Vault Qualifying at the IAAF World Championships on Day 1. IAAF World Championships, The London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England. 4 August 2017. Copyright photo: Alisha Lovrich / www.photosport.nz

'She is ready to compete' - Eliza McCartney begins Commonwealth Games bid

00:15
3
Australia dismissed England for 196 at the Adelaide Oval.

England recovers after top order torn to shreds by Aussie pace bowlers

00:15
4
Australia dismissed England for 196 at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia avoid ODI series whitewash after bowlers skittle England

00:15
5
NZ outclassed Japan, England and USA on the first day of the tournament.

'We'll keep fighting' - Sevens sisters itching to play in front of home fans

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.


00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


01:45
Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in Huntly.

'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in the Waikato town.

01:57
UN specialists are in Auckland meeting with pacific health leaders desperate to eliminate the rapidly increasing number of cases.

Hopes new app will help Pacific nations battling dengue fever

In Samoa five people have died and there’s been more than 1700 cases in a current dengue outbreak.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 