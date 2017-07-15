 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Roger Federer into 11th Wimbledon final after outclassing Tom Berdych

share

Source:

AAP

Roger Federer has outclassed Tomas Berdych in straight sets to surge into his 11th Wimbledon final, the 29th grand slam decider of his incomparable career.

Federer beat Berdych 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in his Wimbledon semi-final match.
Source: wimbledon.com

The ageless superstar resisted a spirited challenge from Berdych to prevail 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 to become the second oldest man in the open era to reach the final after Ken Rosewall, the 1974 runner at 39.

Fittingly, Rosewall was in the royal box with fellow Australian great Rod Laver to witness another regal centre-court performance from the majestic Swiss.

Only Marin Cilic, who ended Sam Querrey's gruelling and gallant run with a 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 win in Friday's first semi-final - stands between Federer and a record-extending 19th grand slam crown on Sunday.

Turning 36 next month, Federer is striving to become the first man in history to win eight Wimbledon singles titles.

He would join his career-long rival and 10-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal as just the second man ever to amass eight titles at the same slam and, at 35 years and 342 days, the oldest Wimbledon champion in almost half a century of professional tennis.

Federer is already the oldest men's grand slam champion since Rosewall 45 years ago after capturing his fifth Australian Open title in January in the sporting fairytale of the year in his first event back from a six-month injury lay-off.

The world No.5 is through to the final without dropping a set for the the time, emulating his feats of 2006 and 2008, after delivering an at times virtuoso performances to deny Berdych a second appearance in the championship decider.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand during the Gentlemen's Singles first round match against Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine on day two of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand during the Gentlemen's Singles first round match against Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine on day two of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships.

Source: Getty

His only real slip-up was dropping serve in the eighth game of the opening set, having led 4-2, but he atoned with a clinical tiebreaker before snaring the second set in similarly signature fashion.

From 1-1 in the second-set breaker, Federer reeled off four breathtaking forehand winners in a row to take command before seizing a two-set advantage.

The third seed broke Berdych - who'd upended Federer and Novak Djokovic at The All England en route to the 2010 final - for a crucial second time in the seventh game of the third set and wrapped up victory after two hours and 18 minutes.

Federer will carry a 6-1 head-to-head lead over Cilic into the title showdown, but will be wary of the big-hitting Croat.

Cilic thrashed Federer in the 2014 US Open semi-finals and also had match points against the tennis record setter in last year's quarter-finals.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

Handbags come out as Quade Cooper antics sparks all in brawl between Reds and Highlanders

00:30
2
The Warriors sent off their leading try scorer in style after their 34-22 defeat to Penrith.

Goodbye to a legend! Warriors make the earth shake with Manu Vatuvei farewell haka

00:30
3
The Warriors and Panthers both honoured Vatuvei as he prepares to leave the club.

Teary-eyed Manu Vatuvei given guard of honour as Warriors farewell legend

00:29
4
Federer beat Berdych 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in his Wimbledon semi-final match.

Roger Federer into 11th Wimbledon final after outclassing Tom Berdych

00:28
5
The 19-year old son of Ivan Cleary bagged a trebble against the Warriors at Manu Vatuvei Stadium.

Manu Vatuvei's farewell party spoiled as Panthers humiliate Warriors

00:20
The central North Island town has been hit by heavy snow.

Snow bunnies set to descend on central North Island after 'beast of a storm' dumps fresh snow

Emergency services are working hard in the central North Island to restore services.

Beyonce posed with her newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi.

Beyonce sends Instagram into meltdown introducing newborn twins Sir and Rumi

The post is already among the most-liked Instagram photos of all time.

A supermoon occurs when the moon makes its closest approach to Earth

Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong could fetch millions at New York auction

The out of this world auction features 180 lots linked to space travel.

00:28
Staff were told today about a restructure which would see up to 182 jobs cut.

Nearly 200 Otago University staff members could lose their jobs

Staff were told today about a restructure which would see up to 182 jobs cut.


00:18
David Holdway-Davis, originally from Auckland, was allegedly punched in the face.

Kiwi caught up in Queensland motorway brawl after coming to help work colleague

David Holdway-Davis was allegedly punched in the face.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 