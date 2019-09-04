TODAY |

Roger Federer falls in US Open quarter-finals as Grigor Dimitrov advances to semis

Associated Press
More From
Tennis

Roger Federer gave away a lead against a guy he'd never lost to and was beaten 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 by 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov in the U.S. Open quarterfinals before a stunned crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 38-year-old Federer took a rare-for-him medical timeout after the fourth set, leaving the court with a trainer. It was not immediately clear what might have been wrong with Federer, although he did appear to be flexing his back after some points.

When play resumed after a break of nearly 10 minutes, Federer's form never picked up. He finished with 61 unforced errors, 33 on the forehand side.

Federer had been 7-0 against Dimitrov, taking 16 of their previous 18 sets.

Federer would have been the oldest Grand Slam semifinalist since Jimmy Connors was 39 at Flushing Meadows in 1991. He also was trying to add to his totals of five U.S. Open championships and 20 major trophies in all.

Instead, Dimitrov advanced to his third major semifinal, first in New York. He will face No. 5 Daniil Medvedev.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The number three seed fell in a five-set thriller in New York. Source: SKY
More From
Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
14:44
TVNZ FC: The 'ridiculous' own-goal call against Chris Wood and Neymar's 'golden prison'
2
'Ardie will be a starter' – Buck Shelford says Savea superior to Sam Cane ahead of RWC
3
Former Māori All Black Blade Thomson named in Scotland's Rugby World Cup squad
4
Ireland's Joe Schmidt fires back at World Rugby boss who questioned his RWC selection of South African-born lock
5
Roger Federer falls in US Open quarter-finals as Grigor Dimitrov advances to semis
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
00:15

World No.1 Naomi Osaka bundled out of US Open in straight sets by 13th seed

Novak Djokovic comforted by Stan Wawrinka as injury ends his US Open title defence

Serena Williams advances at US Open despite concerning ankle injury in win

'Bro, Call of Duty has ruined me' - Nick Kyrgios blames gaming for his sight issues during US Open loss