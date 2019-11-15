TODAY |

Roger Federer eliminates Novak Djokovic from ATP Finals in straight sets win

Associated Press
Roger Federer finally found a way to put Novak Djokovic away, beating his rival 6-4, 6-3 this morning to reach the semifinals of the ATP Finals.

It was Federer’s first win over Djokovic since 2015, having lost their last five meetings - including that epic five-set Wimbledon final in July when the Serb saved two match points.

This was their first match since then, but had little of the same drama as Djokovic gave up three cheap service breaks and Federer gave him no chance to get back in the match.

The whole thing lasted just 1 hour, 13 minutes and ended with Djokovic being broken at love.

"I played incredible, and I knew I had to, because that’s what Novak does," Federer said. "I was able to produce, it was definitely magical."

The result means Djokovic was eliminated with a 1-2 record in the group stage, and ensures that Rafael Nadal will keep hold of the year-end No. 1 ranking. Djokovic had a chance to overtake Nadal and equal Pete Sampras’ record of finishing the year as No. 1 for a sixth time by winning the tournament.

In a match between two players with a combined 36 Grand Slam titles and 11 ATP Finals championships, Djokovic was also broken at love in his second service game after double-faulting twice and hitting two shots into the net.

Federer faced his only break point at 2-1 in the second set but held and then broke for a 3-2 lead. He finished the match with just five unforced errors, and that included two double-faults.

"There was a lot riding on the match, and I came out and I think I served great, I had great anticipation, a clear game plan," Federer said.

"It worked to perfection tonight, and hopefully not the last time against Novak."

Source: SKY
