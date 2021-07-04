TODAY |

Roger Federer eases into fourth round of Wimbledon for 18th time

Roger Federer is into the fourth round of Wimbledon for a record-extending 18th time.

Roger Federer serves during his third round match against Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon. Source: Associated Press

The 39-year-old Federer beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 on Centre Court.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion had a slight wobble in the third set when he missed two break points at 5-5 and was then broken at love by Norrie.

After trading breaks in the fourth set, Federer broke again for a 5-4 lead.

He will play No. 23-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Tuesday.

It’s the 69th time that Federer has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, also a record.

Norrie was the last British man remaining in the tournament.

Tennis
