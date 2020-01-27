TODAY |

Roger Federer on course to meet Djokovic after Australian Open third round win

Source:  AAP

A 50th match-up between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic looms large at the Australian Open after the Swiss maestro cast aside some John Millman-induced fatigue to move into the last eight.

Roger Federer celebrates victory over Marton Fucsovics Source: Associated Press

Federer was noticeably rusty after his third-round thriller against the Australian went to a match tiebreak but came out on top of Marton Fucsovics 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2.

Another round of one of tennis's most storied rivalries looks on the cards for the semi-finals with Djokovic moving through to the last eight after a win over Diego Schwartzman.

But first Federer has another kind of tennis - a clash with the most aptly named player in the tournament, Tennys Sandgren.

The American and Federer have never played but the 20-time grand slam champion will be a red-hot favourite against the world No.100.

For his part Djokovic must get past a revitalised Milos Raonic if he's to have a chance of improving his 26-23 record over the 20-time grand slam champion.

Federer, who won through to his 57th grand slam quarter-final, admitted feeling somewhat heavy of leg after his four hour and three minute marathon against the Queenslander.

"It was a tough start," Federer said.

"I thought that Marton played clean. I struggled ... it was the rest of the Millman match of course. I got beat down the baseline (against Millman) and it took my confidence away a little bit.

"The morning after John's match and this morning, I lie in bed for an hour, I was like, when are we going to stand up, one, two, three and how do I feel?

"That's almost how it felt. But I'm good and I was able to recover and play a good match."

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Tears flow for Coco Gauff after her Australian Open run ends
2
Basketball star Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
3
'Extraordinary athlete' Kobe Bryant mourned following helicopter crash death
4
Jimmy Neesham retired hurt in NZA win after reverse sweep gone wrong
5
Nine people, including 13-year-old daughter killed in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
00:29

'Are you stupid?!' – Nick Kyrgios clashes with umpire in Australian Open win

Nick Kyrgios sets up Nadal encounter after epic Australian Open win

Rafael Nadal completes demolition job to set up potential blockbuster with Nick Kyrgios

Second seed Karolina Pliskova the latest seeded victim at the Australian Open