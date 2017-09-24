 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Tennis


Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal embrace after winning first ever doubles match together in Laver Cup

share

Source:

SKY

The pair of tennis legends played for Team Europe.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Donald Trump withdraws White House invite to Golden State Warriors after Steph Curry's defiant comments

01:31
2
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

3
DENVER, CO - MARCH 08: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on as he awaits action against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on March 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Nuggets defeated the Knicks 110-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

OKC Thunder make blockbuster trade for 10-time NBA All Star Carmelo Anthony - report

01:31
4
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

LIVE: Can Joseph Parker defend his WBO title against loud-mouthed Hughie Fury in Manchester? Follow the action LIVE

5

Kieran Foran reportedly rules himself out of World Cup: 'I've got to get my body right'

01:34
First time candidate Tamati Coffey has won the electorate of Waiariki for Labour, beating out Te Ururoa Flavell.

Watch: Te Ururoa Flavell's daughter unloads on Labour voters who ousted Maori Party from Parliament in heartfelt Facebook post

"If you voted for a Labour Maori MP, pat yourself on the back! You now have 7 Māori MP's from Labour who will sit in opposition for 3 years and will be able to do absolutely NOTHING!!

01:13
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

'We will begin discussions with NZ First' – Bill English expects to begin talks in coming days with Winston

The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

05:52
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

Check the list vote of each major party and see which candidate came out top in your electorate.

08:24
The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's full speech in front of her adoring Labour supporters

Tells cheering supporters at Auckland's Aotea Centre majority of Kiwis have voted to change govt.

03:22
The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.

James Shaw tells Winston Peters: 'Now is the time to put differences aside'

The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 