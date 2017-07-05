 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Tennis


Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic cruise into second round at Wimbledon

share

Source:

wimbledon.com

Both stars had their opponents withdraw due to injury.
Source: wimbledon.com

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Sagan's 2017 Tour de France campaign is over' with an UCI official saying his actions "endangered several riders."

World champ Peter Sagan booted from Tour de France for brutally elbowing rival, causing horrific crash

00:30
2
Burgess said on Fox Sports NRL 360 show that SBW "messed up, penalty, move on."

'Move on' - Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess jumps to defence of Sonny Bill Williams and rugby league


00:49
3

Billy Son Williams? BBC makes awkward gaffe about SBW following suspension for brutal hit

00:20
4
Large crowds are expected at Auckland Airport, with a welcome home parade happening in the city tomorrow.

Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

01:57
5
There's a festival atmosphere in the Otago town today with thousands of British visitors around.

'Whenever we've done it, we've performed well' - Lions defend Queenstown trip before Test series decider

01:37
Judge Andrew Becroft remains confident, however, that attitudes are changing after the introduction of the anti-smacking law a decade ago.

'We all know there are better ways to discipline kids' - Children's Commissioner optimistic anti-smacking law works

Judge Becroft is confident attitudes are changing.

06:58
Anne McLellan, Canada's ex deputy PM, explains why the country is liberalising its drug laws.

'A lot of people in our country decided what we were doing with cannabis was a failure'

Anne McLellan, Canada's ex deputy PM, explains why the country is liberalising its drug laws.


02:08
The warning comes with the release of a report by the Chief Censor.

Portrayal of sexual violence in media is having a negative effect on Kiwi teenagers - Chief Censor's report

Most teens surveyed said their parents were unaware of what they were watching.

02:18
The claim by church leaders comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Housing shortage in Wellington forcing homeless people to commit petty crimes - church leader

The claim comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ